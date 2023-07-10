JOHNSONBURG — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held July 5 with Magisterial District Judge James Martin presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 7.
- Zachary William Hight, 18, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with two counts of criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure, a felony in the third degree; loitering and prowling at nighttime –a misdemeanor in the third degree; and is cited for disorderly conduct, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and public drunkenness. Bail is set at $25,000.
- George Vincent Chaplain, 49, of Penfield, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor; two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Elizabeth Marie Thomas, 39, of Emporium, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail is set at $2,500.
- James Edward Nichols, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with disorderly conduct –unreasonable noise, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is also cited for disorderly conduct –unreasonable noise. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- James Dean Lewis, 51, of Ridgway, who is charged with one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and is cited for harassment.
- Paul L. Benson, 52, of Ridgway, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and is cited for traffic violations.