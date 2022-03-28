JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings March 23.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 4.
- Jeffrey Paul Mackey, 39, of Ridgway, is charged with receiving stolen property, a felony in the second degree; conspiracy –possession of a prohibited firearm, also a felony in the second degree; a third-degree felony of criminal use of a communication facility; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance and three counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Steven James Luchs, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for public drunkenness. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Ashley Lynn Masteller, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
- Jessica E. Tegano, 37, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, two second-degree misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Haydon J. Gangloff, 31, is also charged with one third-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, two second-degree misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Paul Stephen Iorfido, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $5,000.
Held for court
- Joseph Paul Cristini, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Corey Lee Himes, 41, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for several traffic violations.
- Brett Ashley Fields, 33, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Shawn David Myslinski, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI) –unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.