JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Feb. 16.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 7.
- Dylan James Anderson, 36, of Ridgway, is charged with arson – endangering property –reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings, disorderly conduct and cited for criminal mischief and damaging property. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Dennis Lee Fields, 53, of Oil City, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Emilio Juan Sallows, 31, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
- Mary L. Smith, 61, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Jessica E. Tegano, 37, of Ridgway, who charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Haydon J. Gangloff, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for courtEvona Alexzondra Barna, 34, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with three counts of negative conditions – dangerous dog attack, dogs not validly registered under act and cited for harboring dangerous dogs – kill/injuring a domestic animal and confined within premises of the owner. Bail was set at $5,000.