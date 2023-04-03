JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on March 29.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 1.
Hearings waived
- Alan Wayne George, 38, of Brockway, who is charged with two counts of retail theft –taking merchandise; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Lorraine Loren Krise, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, also a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Brenda J. Setback, 62, of Lewis Run, who is charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle/property, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.