JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Dec. 29.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.
- Ashum Lee Oknefski Jr., 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony. Bail was set at $15,000.
- Jayden Rayne Elmquist, 22, of Ridgway, who is charged with three counts of corruption of minors and four counts of selling/furnishing liquor to a minor. Bail was set at $10,000.
Hearings continuedJeremiah William Gallaher, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.