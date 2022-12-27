JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Dec. 21.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.
- Kristin Lynn Mertz, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with resisting arrest/other law enforcement and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Jared Cody Herbstritt, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Michael Quentin Lockwood, 36, of Ohio, who is charged with four counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance; driving under the influence (DUI) of a drug; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely; three counts of possession of marijuana and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Jon Kevin Garris, 71, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Joshua Edward Knepp, 44, of Kersey, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- Robert Anthony Dow, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with corruption of minors and cited for disorderly conduct.
Hearings continuedNicholas James Everett, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.