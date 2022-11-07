JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings on Nov. 2.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 5.
- Rhonda Lynn Lunn, 32, of Mount Jewett, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Joseph Edward Fisher, 31, of Wilcox, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Andrew Edward Kowalski, 32, who is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a first-degree felony; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse –serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault –victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older, a felony in the second degree; sexual assault, a felony in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the second degree, and simple assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. Kowalski’s bail was denied.
Guilty plea
- Barbara Jean Marsh, 29, of Johnsonburg, who pled guilty to corruption of minors.
Withdrawn
Noah James Wilson, 22, of Ridgway, who was charged with theft by deception, false impression. The charge was withdrawn. Bail was set at $5,000.