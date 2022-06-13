JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings June 8.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 1.

  • Justin Lee Lehman, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with corruption of minors, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property and receiving stolen property.
  • Brittany Lee Ann Rockwell, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Bryce David Buesink, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, cited for public drunkenness and cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Kesha Johanna Clements, 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Harley Nash Russell, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
  • David J. Catlin I, 58, of Force, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
  • Josie Marie Griffith, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.

Hearings continued

  • Suzanne Marie Friedl, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with two third-degree felony counts of identity theft; four felony counts of acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance; four misdemeanor counts of furnishing false/fraudulent material information and two first-degree misdemeanor counts of forgery –altering writing. Bail was set at $100,000.

Hearings held

Sean Paul Butterfuss, 42, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/alcohol and cited for traffic violations.

