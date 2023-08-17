JOHNSONBURG — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 9 with Magisterial District Judge James Martin presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 1.
- Carlee Jo Cook, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with one count of conspiracy –criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, and one count of conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Christopher Luke Caggiano, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Valerie Marie Garcia, 53, of Ridgway, who is charged with four counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Wayne Michael Mann, 52, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with flight to avoid trial/apprehension/punishment, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Josie Marie Griffith, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with one count of contraband/controlled substance, a felony in the second degree; criminal conspiracy by engaging –contraband/controlled substance, a felony in the second degree; one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $25,000.
Hearings continued
- Michael Wynn Monroe, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $100,000.
- James Dean Lewis, 52, of Ridgway, who is charged with one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and is cited for harassment.
- Shawn James Gerg, 32, of Kersey, who is charged with one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Christian Louis Amato, 22, of Ridgway, who is cited for harassment.
- Donald Albert Saporito, 42, of Warren, who is cited for a traffic violation. Two misdemeanor drug charges were withdrawn.