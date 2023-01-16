JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Jan. 11, 2023.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Feb. 6, 2023.
- Ryan Edward Hanes, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Daniel Jeffrey Baker, 22, of Kane, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Emily Jane Hovatter, 42, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continued
- Nicholas James Everett, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moved to non-traffic court
Tia Rose Bloom, 18, of Ridgway, who is cited for use of tobacco in a school building.