JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Jan. 11, 2023.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Feb. 6, 2023.

  • Ryan Edward Hanes, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
  • Daniel Jeffrey Baker, 22, of Kane, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
  • Emily Jane Hovatter, 42, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.

Hearings continued

  • Nicholas James Everett, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moved to non-traffic court

Tia Rose Bloom, 18, of Ridgway, who is cited for use of tobacco in a school building.

