JOHNSONBURG — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held on July 19 with Magisterial District Judge James Martin presiding.
Hearings held
- Shaylyn Jayde Agnello, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with two counts of communications with 911, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Derick Joseph Agnello, 31, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with two counts of communications with 911, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Kellie Elaine Elias, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with corruption of minors, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail was set at $10,000.