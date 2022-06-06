JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings June 1.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway July 1.
- Kyle Mathias Geyer, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –driving impaired/incapable of driving safely, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- John Edward Williams, 76, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –driving impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Crystal Lynn Park, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Eric B. Oknefski, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI) –driving impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Corey Lane Williams, 61, of Sigel, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joseph James Elias, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for careless driving.