JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings June 15.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 1.
Hearings waived
- Seth James Stahl, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Steven Allen Devitt, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
- Jeremy Daniel Stahl, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Nathan Alfred Wood, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
- Nathan Alfred Wood, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for trespassing. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Max Patrick Cherry, 20, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
- Nichelle Marie Curley, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Kellen Cole Barnett, 39, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving –first offense, and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Kenneth Talm Goodman, 36, of Kane, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
- Terry Alan Titchner, 72, of Ridgway, who is charged with indecent assault of a person with a mental disability and cited for harassment.
- Renee Ann Caggiano, 36, of Ridgway, who is charged with harassment. Bail was set at $2,500.
Held for court
- Stephen Anthony Ross, 56, of St. Marys, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury –a felony in the second degree, simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $25,000.
Withdrawn/Moved to non-traffic court
Richard Paul Griffith, 41, of Kersey, who is cited for criminal mischief –damaging property. A criminal trespassing charge was withdrawn. Bail is set at $10,000.