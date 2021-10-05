WILCOX — A Johnsonburg man is facing several felony charges following his alleged involvement in running a chop shop.
Benjamin Alan Cummings, 39, of Johnsonburg, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of the alteration or destruction of a vehicle identification number; disposition of a vehicle or vehicle part with an altered vehicle identification number, a felony in the third degree; owning, operating or conducting a chop shop, a felony in the second degree; receiving stolen property, a third degree felony; receiving stolen property and cited for violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 31. Bail was set at $25,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a vehicle fraud investigator for Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to Mefferts Run Road in Jones Township April 27, 2021, to investigate a vehicle with a missing vehicle identification number (VIN). Upon arrival, the investigator spoke with a man regarding a pickup truck on the property with a removed identification number, and indicated he was in the process of buying the property from Cummings. He also said several years ago, Cummings resided on the property, and he had assisted him in towing a white Chevrolet truck cab and frame from the state of Ohio to the property, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The vehicle in question was mostly dismantled, and the windshield was reportedly broken where the VIN should be affixed to the dashboard. Some interior parts remained, including the dashboard, glove box and other items. Photos were taken of the dashboard, glove box and glove box decal applied by the manufacturer, which had a VIN number ending in “3028” displayed on it.
A record check of this VIN number led the investigation to a Windfall Road residence in St. Marys, where a man said he had purchased a dark gray 2005 Chevrolet truck from Cummings several years ago. The VIN tag on the dash displayed the same VIN number ending in “3028” that was found on the glove box decal in the white truck cab located on Cummings’ property, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A man said the title for the gray truck was from Michigan, and was never in Cummings’ name, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On April 28, the white Chevrolet truck cab was seized from the Cummings property, and the previously present glove box containing the decal and VIN had been removed. On May 13, the VIN from the dark gray Chevrolet truck was retrieved from the vehicle’s computer system, ending in “8512.”
During an interview at the Ridgway State Police station May 18, Cummings advised he knew nothing about the white cab and truck frame seized from the property, and said he had purchased a truck cab from a man and put it on a 2005 Chevrolet frame and running gear, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He said the VIN tags were never switched. Cummings said he did not return to the Jones Township property and remove the glove box from the white truck cab, adding that it had a sunroof. He said the 2005 Chevrolet was obtained by a trade, and completed by the time he sold it in 2016.
The investigator obtained records from PennDOT regarding the VIN number ending in “8512” on May 20, and spoke with the owner of the vehicle June 1. The man said he does own a 2005 Chevrolet truck, which he unsuccessfully tried to report stolen in 2012. He said he didn’t think the police took his complaint seriously. He described a 2005 Chevrolet, crew cab, diesel and gray-metallic in color, and also had gray leather interior, a center console and sunroof. These features were all present on the truck which was seized from the Windfall Road residence in St. Marys, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cummings’ case was held for court at Martin’s office Sept. 22.