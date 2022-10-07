JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man has been jailed on several felony charges after a 10-month-old baby was found to have allegedly been assaulted.
Andrew Edward Kowalski, 32, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a first-degree felony; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse –serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault –victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older, a felony in the second degree; sexual assault, a felony in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the second degree, and simple assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Oct. 4.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was dispatched to a High Street residence for an unresponsive 10-month-old girl. Police found the caller leaning over top the child on the living room floor. The baby was reportedly wearing only a diaper, and was found to be breathing. Police reportedly noticed “extensive” bruising on both sides of the child’s face, ears, arms and legs.
Kowalski was also in the living room and was allegedly pacing back and forth and yelling in a panicked state. St. Marys Ambulance crew members arrived and took the child into the ambulance. At the time, police asked Kowalski what happened to the child, to which he responded that “he had no idea,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. Kowalski said he was in his bedroom upstairs with the baby and his dog, and that he placed the baby on the floor, turned on the TV and gave her a bottle while he went to get his tools to fix something in the bathroom. He said he left the room for 15 seconds, and when he returned, he saw the baby limp on the floor with the dog standing over her, and noticed bruising on her face. He handed the baby to a relative, asking for help, who called 911.
Kowalski said the baby did not have any bruising before he left her on the floor, and nothing abnormal had happened that day. Later, he reportedly said that the baby fell down one step sometime around 11:30 a.m. that day, and sustained a minor injury to her mouth. Kowalski confirmed that he was the only person with the baby throughout most of the day. Kowalski did not ask about the child’s wellbeing, and did not allegedly seem concerned for her safety, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police responded to Penn Highlands Elk around 3:20 p.m. to investigate, and were told the child was being lifeflighted to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. An emergency room doctor told police that the victim was diagnosed with a brain bleed, possible fractured ribs and bruising, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The doctor reportedly believed the baby was a victim of physical abuse and possibly sexual abuse.
On Oct. 1, police spoke with a child advocate doctor at UPMC Children’s Hospital, who said the victim was sedated and intubated. On Oct. 3, police received an email from Elk County Control containing the 911 recording pertaining to this case, which showed some alleged discrepancies, like that the baby was in a crib and unresponsive at the time of the call, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police were told the child was lying on Kowalski’s bedroom floor with the dog standing over her. Kowalski also allegedly made an incriminating statement around five minutes into the 911 call.
Police traveled to UPMC Children’s Hospital that day to pick up evidence, including a sexual assault evidence collection kit, paperwork and four copies of discs containing medical examination pictures of the victim.
On Oct. 4, police received the examination pictures as well as the report, which showed the child was presented as a level-one trauma patient in the emergency department. Twenty different injuries were identified to the victim during the general physical exam, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
According to the Child Advocacy Consult report, the doctor concluded that the victim’s injuries were diagnostic of both physical and sexual abuse, and that the brain injury was life threatening, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kowalski is confined in the Elk County Jail and his bail was denied. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 12 at Martin’s office.