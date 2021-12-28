JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly driving under the influence of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs in October.
Jesse Joseph Feronti, 36, is charged with four counts of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/incapable of driving safely, eight counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 13.
Johnsonburg Borough Police received report that there was a gray Toyota Tundra parked on the side of the road by the bypass on Oct. 20. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the driver was reportedly slumped down in the driver’s seat, and believed to be under the influence.
When JBP arrived, they spotted the truck parked on the shoulder of Route 219, south of Grant Street. Feronti was positively identified, and was indeed slumped down and breathing inconsistently, unresponsive and seemed to be actively overdosing from a controlled substance, according to the affidavit of probable cause. After trying to wake him, police administered Narcan. Another off-duty officer assisted the other in carrying Feronti out of the vehicle and laying him behind the truck, and police administered chest compressions, also seeming to be ineffective. EMS arrived on scene and inserted a nasal tube, stabilizing Feronti.
Feronti was transported to Penn Highlands Elk. Police then also observed another man in his late 30s slumped in the back seat of the truck, according to the affidavit of probable cause. There was allegedly a hat in his lap with drug paraphernalia inside of it. The man was also unresponsive, and state police in Ridgway arrived to assist, administering Narcan. He eventually woke up and identified himself.
An officer received a call from Elk County Control, stating that Feronti had woken up and reportedly told paramedics that there were three people with him in the vehicle who may be overdosing in Johnsonburg somewhere, according to the affidavit of probable cause, providing two names. Through further investigation, it was determined these other two individuals were alright.
After returning to the station, police saw there was a missed call from one of the alleged passengers in Feronti’s truck, who said she was in the vehicle when he and another one of the four people went inside of a house, reportedly for drugs. After a while, the two men reportedly returned to the truck, visually intoxicated, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Feronti was driving erratically, she said, almost hitting mailboxes and parked vehicles, also allegedly running a red light at the Route 219 and Grant Street intersection, almost hitting a tractor trailer. Two of the passengers offered to drive, due to Feronti’s condition, and he then pulled over onto the side of the road near the bypass, where he was later discovered.
Two of the passengers climbed out of the vehicle and were picked up. One stopped by the police station later and completed a voluntary witness form about the incident, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Results of Feronti’s blood draw at Penn Highlands Elk were provided to the JBPD on Dec. 3, showing that on the day in question, he had ingested methamphetamine, clonazepam, delta-9 carboxy THC, delta-9 THC, fentanyl and norfentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Feronti is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29.