ST MARYS — A man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly entered a St. Marys home without permission.
Jeremy Alan Thaxter, 38, of Johnsonburg, is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure, felony in the third degree, and cited for trespassing, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office November 21.
City of St. Marys Police responded to a West Mill Street residence on Oct. 26 for reports of a trespasser.
After arrival, police met with the homeowner and his girlfriend, who said that a few minutes ago, Thaxter allegedly entered the home looking to pick up his children, without authorization to do so, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The homeowner said the property has “no trespassing” posted at the front door in plain view. He said he told Thaxter in the past that he is not to just simply walk in the home. An additional witness who was inside of the residence at the time confirmed that Thaxter did walk in the door and call for his children.
Police called Thaxter and advised him that he was not permitted to walk into the residence to get his children without permission. He reportedly said he did not realize that was the case. Thaxter acknowledged entering the home without being let in, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Thaxter’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 13 at Jacob’s office.