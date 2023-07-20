JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man has been jailed on felony charges after he allegedly failed to check in with the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Unit.
Donald Craig Penfield Jr., 41, has been charged with two counts of failing to verify address/be photographed, a felony in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 12.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received a fax from the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Unit on July 11, which contained an investigation request for Penfield. According to the request, he allegedly failed to appear during his verification window of June 26, 2023 –July 5, 2023. His last appearance was on April 3, 2023, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Penfield is a “tier three offender,” meaning he needs to register with the Pennsylvania State Police quarterly. He allegedly failed to meet these requirements and is currently in non-compliance.
Penfield has a Terra Cotta Road address in Johnsonburg listed with Megan’s Law. Police went to the residence and spoke to the tenant, who said that during his two months living there, Penfield has not been living there. Through further investigation, police received information that Penfield is possibly residing at a West Cardott Street residence in Ridgway, or a Walnut Street residence in St. Marys, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On July 12, police confirmed with the Megan’s Law unit that Penfield still had not checked in with them or contacted them.
Penfield is confined in the Elk County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2 at Martin’s office.