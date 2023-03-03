ST. MARYS — A man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly failed to make payments on two leased PlayStations from Arona Home Essentials in St. Marys.
Robert Anthony Dow, 35, of Johnsonburg, is charged with theft of leased property –a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 21.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police met with the victim, of Arona Home Essentials on South St. Marys Street, on Feb. 8, who reported that Dow leased two Sony PlayStations from them before he allegedly quit making payments and “took off with them.”
On Feb. 9, police were provided the two lease agreements between the business and Dow. According to the documents, Dow leased two Sony PlayStations on Nov. 10, 2022 and Nov. 11, 2022, valued at $2,248.65. On Nov. 11, 2022, Dow obtained the PlayStations and allegedly failed to make any payments on them since Jan. 5, 2023, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Since obtaining the PlayStations, nothing was heard from Dow about them and/or his payments. On Jan. 27, 2023, a certified letter was sent to Dow advising him to return the equipment, which he reportedly failed to respond to or return them. He was contacted numerous times, but it was discovered he allegedly changed his phone number and moved elsewhere.
Dow’s preliminary hearing is set for March 28 at Jacob’s office.