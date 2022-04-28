JOHNSONBURG — An Elk County man has been jailed on charges after he was allegedly found running in the street with three children while under the influence.
Grahm V. Horner, 36, of Johnsonburg, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office April 22.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Johnsonburg Borough Police were dispatched to First Avenue on April 22 for reports of someone driving up and down the road at 12:35 a.m. Horner met police outside, who said that someone was driving up and down the road and had dropped methamphetamine off to his house for his girlfriend, who reportedly said that Horner was “seeing things” when no one was there.
Horner appeared to be under the influence, and wanted to leave. Horner emptied his pockets for police, which reportedly resulted in an empty syringe and a glass vile with white powder residue. The powder later tested positive for amphetamines, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A sobriety test determined that Horner was allegedly impaired, and he agreed to stay at the house for the rest of the night, so police left the residence.
Police were dispatched back to the First Avenue residence later on for reports of a man running down the street with three children. The man, identified as Horner, had three children, ages 12, 8 and 6 months old, outside with him. The baby was wrapped in a blanket with no clothing on but a diaper, and it was 38 degrees outside, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman at the residence said after police left earlier, Horner had allegedly kicked the door in to the bedroom where she and the baby were.
Horner’s bail is set at $15,000.