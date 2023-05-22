JOHNSONBURG — A man is facing charges after two young children were found wandering several streets in Johnsonburg unsupervised.
Christian John Pierce, 27, of Johnsonburg, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, as well as a first-degree misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 8.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 200th block of West Center Street on the morning of May 6 for reports of two young girls walking along the street alone. Once they arrived, police observed the youngest child being held by a concerned citizen, with two other women in the area who were alarmed by the unattended children. The other child was running down the sidewalk, fighting and crying while trying to get away. The girls were walked to the patrol car, where they calmed down.
A witness said the girls had walked past her house on Grove Street “a while ago,” and once they walked past another residence on West Center Street, she called 911. The children were transported to the police station, and Elk County CYS (Children and Youth Services) were contacted. The children were allegedly very dirty, and their clothing was soiled. The older girl was able to tell police her name, but not where they lived or what the younger girls’ name was.
Police received a call from Pierce, off Rose Street, around 10 a.m., who said he thought his children were missing. He told police he was still at the residence and had not left to go look for the children. He was instructed to come to the police station, where it was determined the girls were in his custody for the weekend, and he was responsible for their care, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Pierce said “someone must’ve let the dog out,” and the girls left the residence, also leaving their younger brother behind. He confirmed the girls were 6 and 3 years of age.
It was determined by a CYS caseworker that the children allegedly left the residence at least 30 minutes prior to any family member looking for them. They walked the entire length of Rose and Grove streets, then to the end of West Center Street, over 1/2 of a mile from the residence. These are heavily-traveled streets with numerous residences, where the girls could have been in danger due to lack of supervision, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Pierce’s preliminary hearing is set for June 7 at Martin’s office.