ST. MARYS — A Johnsonburg man is facing felony rape and sexual assault charges following an incident that allegedly occurred in St. Marys July 25.
Brennen Alexander Klawuhn, 20, of Johnsonburg, is charged with rape – forcible compulsion, a felony in the first degree, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) – forcible compulsion, a felony in the first degree, and sexual assault, a second-degree felony, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 16.
The City of St. Marys Police Department met with the victim in this case July 25, who said a man, identified as Klawuhn, entered her room stating that he wanted to engage in sexual activity, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim told police she reportedly said “no” several times.
The victim told police Klawuhn then allegedly forcibly made the victim engage in sexual acts, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police Aug. 16, Klawuhn reportedly made admissions and confessions which corroborate the victim’s story.
Bail was set at $100,000. Klawuhn’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 24.