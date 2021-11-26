JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man is facing felony drug charges after police allegedly found he was selling marijuana and THC products out of his basement.
Cody James Armstrong, 27, of Johnsonburg, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 18.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Johnsonburg Borough Police were dispatched to Market Street for reports of an active domestic incident with children present on Nov. 4. Officers were met by a woman and Armstrong, who lives there. Armstrong reportedly said he found the woman was sending messages to another man. He became upset and an argument that allegedly turned physical ensued. Police suggested Armstrong find a place to go for the rest of the day.
The woman told police that Armstrong was selling drugs out of the basement. He has a medical marijuana card, she said, but the THC and marijuana items in the basement were bought elsewhere and are being sold, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police discovered two glass smoking devices in the basement, as well as unprescribed jars containing marijuana/THC dabs, THC-infused brownies and five small bags of THC candies, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Armstrong also had $439 in cash, and his personal cell phone was seized. Armstrong later reportedly said he purchases the THC items from “the black market.”
On Nov. 10, police searched Armstrong’s phone, which included conversations with 16 people he allegedly spoke with discussing inventory, prices, setting of appointments to make sales of marijuana and THC oil cartridges and THC dabs, both through Facebook messenger and text message. There were also photos of the THC cartridges, dabs and bags of marijuana in the photo gallery, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Armstrong is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.