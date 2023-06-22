WILCOX — A man has been jailed on several charges related to a reported burglary that occurred at a Wilcox Road residence June 19.
Zachary William Hight, 18, of Johnsonburg, is charged with criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure –a felony in the third degree; criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure –a felony in the second degree; loitering and prowling at night time, a misdemeanor in the third degree; and is cited for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and purchase, etc., alcohol by a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 19.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway were dispatched to a Wilcox Road residence in Jones Township on June 19 for reports of an alleged criminal trespass incident. The victim said that an unknown man had forcefully entered her residence through her bedroom window, and she confronted him and was able to push him out the back door of her residence. She said the man was not wearing a shirt and had on sweatpants, blonde curly hair and was 6 feet tall. She said he left on foot and was walking on State Route 219 southbound. The victim told police she located a black T-shirt on her bed, which was not there prior to the man entering the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The man, identified as Hight, was located on State Route 219 just south of the Wilcox Road residence. The victim gave a positive identification of Hight while he was seated in a police vehicle.
Hight was requested to submit to a portable breath test once back at the Ridgway State Police station, which resulted in a positive indication of alcohol –.118 percent, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Hight reportedly admitted to having a black T-shirt on as well before leaving his friend’s residence.
Hight is confined in the Elk County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for June 28 at Martin’s office.