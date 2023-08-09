ST. MARYS — An Elk County man has been jailed on a felony charge after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase Aug. 3.
City of St. Marys Police have charged Elijah Joseph Gerber, 22, of Johnsonburg, with one count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a felony in the third degree. He is also cited for reckless driving, careless driving, driving without a license and passing where prohibited, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 4.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police were patrolling the area of Johnsonburg Road on Aug. 3 when the officer observed a black BMW sedan traveling north at a high rate of speed. The vehicle passed another vehicle in a no passing zone, then allegedly continued at a high rate of speed. The officer initiated a traffic stop.
The vehicle initially pulled over to the side of the road, but then sped away from the stop location. Police pursued the vehicle, reaching in excess of 90 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone. The fleeing vehicle allegedly passed several more vehicles in no-passing zones while oncoming traffic was approaching. The vehicle continued into Johnsonburg Borough, where a Johnsonburg Borough Police officer joined the pursuit. The vehicle stopped in a parking lot on High Street, where the driver reportedly fled on foot, but was apprehended by officers, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The driver, identified as Gerber, was found to not possess a valid driver’s license. Gerber admitted to fleeing from police, and allegedly had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. He was transferred to Penn Highlands Elk for a blood draw.
Gerber is confined in the Elk County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 15 at Jacob’s office.