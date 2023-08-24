ST. MARYS — A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly assaulted hospital staff and City of St. Marys Police officers at Penn Highlands Elk hospital.
City of St. Marys Police have charged Irelynn Rea Schreiber, 20, of Johnsonburg, with four counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree; four counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree and one count of disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, a misdemeanor in the third degree. She is also cited for harassment and criminal mischief by damaging property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 17.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police were dispatched to Penn Highlands Elk hospital on Aug. 11 for reports of an alleged unruly person. Officers were informed that Schreiber would not willingly comply with orders. Police gave verbal commands for Schreiber to stop, then physically restrained her from leaving the property. Schreiber reportedly began kicking and stomping on the foot of a police officer. She was escorted back to her room, when she began kicking and attempting to punch the two police officers, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police and nursing staff physically restrained Schreiber, and she allegedly kicked the officer in the stomach and thighs. The other officer was also kicked by Schreiber. She was also able to grab his microphone and tear it from his uniform, allegedly damaging his vest carrier. A nurse who entered the room was reportedly kicked in the stomach area with enough force to cause her to fall back against the wall.
Schreiber allegedly said several times she would continue to act in this manner until she was arrested. She allegedly made several attempts to bite an officer, and would attempt to scratch and dig her nails into anyone who was holding her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Schreiber then struck at, grabbed and scratched another nurse. After several hours, she was transported to a different facility.
Schreiber’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 3 at Jacob’s office.