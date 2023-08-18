JOHNONSBURG — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly threw a broken plate at a 3-year-old child.
Johnsonburg Borough Police have charged Rose Katelynn Pierce, 25, of Johnsonburg, with one count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree and one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Pierce is also cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 15.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 12, Johnsonburg Borough Police spoke to an employee in the emergency room at Penn Highlands Elk, who said a 3-year-old girl had been brought in by a man with lacerations on her face. The man told police that Pierce had allegedly hit the child in the face with a plate.
Police met with ER staff, the man and the victim, noticing several lacerations on the child’s face, one of which needed “glued shut,” according to staff. The man told police that the child had reached up and pulled a ceramic plate off of the stand by the bed, which broke as it hit the floor. Pierce then allegedly picked half of it up and threw it at the child’s face, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When he asked Pierce why she had threw the plate, she reportedly said, “I don’t know.” Pierce allegedly asked him not to take the victim to the hospital because she didn’t want to be arrested, and to tell the doctor “the dog did it.”
Pierce agreed to speak with police at the station. She first claimed that the man told her to hit the child in the face with the plate. She then accused him of throwing the plate at the child. Pierce allegedly admitted she may have struck the victim in the face with the plate.
Pierce’s bail was set at $10,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 23 at Martin’s office.