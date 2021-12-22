JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman is facing charges after her three unconfined dogs allegedly attacked another dog while walking with its owner along Clarion Road.
Evona Alexzondra Barna, 33, is charged with three counts of negligent conditions – dangerous dog attack, one count of dogs not validly registered under act and cited for not confining the dogs within the premises of the owner, as well as harboring a dangerous dog – killing/injuring a domestic animal, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 16.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a woman arrived at the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department on Dec. 10, reporting that her dog had just been attacked by three other dogs while they were walking along Clarion Road. She said three dogs reportedly came running out of the premises of a Clarion Road residence and attacked her dog, causing several injuries, including cuts on his right eyebrow, front leg and groin area, as well as his inner thighs, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman said she and her walking partner had tried to pull the dogs off of him, but were unsuccessful, and that her dog had to run down a side street to get away.
She also told police that the owner of the dogs, Barna, had come outside, but allegedly did not actively try to stop the attack, and only called for her dogs from a distance. A neighbor also came out of a nearby residence and said he had witnessed the attack, and would fill out a statement. The dog was taken to the Elk County Veterinary Clinic to have his injuries cared for. The bill was $214.91. Police are requesting that Barna pay the bill for the cost of care, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The three dogs include a yellow/brown boxer mix, a black/brown boxer/shepherd mix and a black chow. The yellow/brown boxer was also reportedly classified as a “dangerous dog” on Dec. 1, 2020, as a result of a previous dog attack on a different dog, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Barna allegedly did not comply with any of the registration requirements for owning a dangerous dog.
Barna’s charges are based on the dog’s injuries from the alleged Dec. 10 attack, her reported non-compliance with the registration requirements and her inability to keep her dogs confined on her property, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Barna’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 18.