JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman is facing a felony charge after a child who was allegedly in her care was found outside during cold temperatures.
Rebeka Louise Proper, 36, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 12.
Johnsonburg Borough Police were dispatched to Water Street Extension –the Elk County Housing Authority –on May 11 around 8 a.m. Staff found a 3-year-old girl behind one of the buildings at 7:30 a.m., who was screaming and shivering, only wearing a T-shirt, no pants and was trying to cover up with a small blanket. The temperature was 38 degrees, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Staff took the child into the office and called police.
Police met with the staff member who was holding the child, who said the child’s mother lives in one of the buildings. Police looked inside of that apartment, but no one was there. Elk County CYS then informed them that the family sometimes stays in Proper’s apartment. Police knocked and rang the doorbell several times with no response. But, when leaving, police could hear someone yelling at the dogs barking inside of the residence. Proper answered the door and told police she was sleeping and did not hear them, as she takes medication to help her sleep.
Police interviewed the mother of the child who had been found outside, who said Proper often babysits for her, and she had left the child in her care the night before, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Proper apologized more than once for what had happened.
Proper’s preliminary hearing is set for June 7 at Martin’s office.