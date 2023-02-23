JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman has been jailed on drug charges after methamphetamine and paraphernalia were allegedly seized from her Spruce Street apartment.
Heather Rose Watson, 28, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Feb. 10.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 9, officers with the Attorney General’s North Central Municipal Drug Task Force served an arrest warrant on Watson at a Spruce Street apartment in Johnsonburg.
Officers made contact with Watson at her residence, who was not immediately placed under arrest. Watson allegedly surrendered a small amount of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe. Watson also told officers she possessed a small case with a glass pipe and burnt residue, a pen tube with a burnt end and metal picks in her bedroom, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Watson was informed of her warrant and placed into custody. She was searched, and was found to possess a black magnetic key case with suspected methamphetamine, which was prepackaged into smaller amounts. The packages were marked with dollar amounts. In total, Watson was allegedly in possession of 5.6 grams of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia found to be in Watson’s possession are consistent with “possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Watson’s is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is set for March 1 at Martin’s office.