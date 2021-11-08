JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman is facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to sell controlled substances.
Maria Lynn Rosenhoover, 22, of Johnsonburg, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, members of the City of St. Marys Police Department and Elk County Municipal Drug Task Force were in Johnsonburg Borough on Oct. 22 to execute a search warrant and seize a cell phone from Rosenhoover. They encountered her near the intersection of Legion Avenue and Spruce Street getting into a vehicle, occupied by four other people.
Upon approaching the vehicle, officers reportedly spotted drug paraphernalia inside. Rosenhoover provided the phone, and a roadside investigation was conducted. It was discovered that Rosehoover was allegedly there to deliver controlled substances to the people in the vehicle, and was in possession of fentanyl and butyrfentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Rosenhoover is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $60,000.