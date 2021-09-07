JOHNSONBURG – The Johnsonburg Community Trust will host its 17th annual Alumni and Friends Reunion this weekend, welcoming alumni back to the area and offering three days full of activities for everyone.
This year’s event, set for Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12, will have the theme “Celebrating the 70s” — a 1970s style of clothing or accessories are encouraged all weekend, according to a news release.
JCT Vice President Stephanie Distler said different to the event this year is not just the Johnsonburg Farmers’ and Artisans’ Night Market but, also the Friday event being held on Market Street open to the public instead of at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall, where they would have a Friday Night Social in year’s past.
Friday, Sept. 10
From 6-11 p.m., festivities will be taking over Market Street, including food, beverage and a variety of other vendors, as well as live music by acoustic performer Matt Silvia and then The Avenue, said Distler.
Historic structures that will be open for public viewing during the event include:
- 1919 Hyde-Murphy Community Center, offering a broadcast of the Johnsonburg High School homecoming football game at 7 p.m. food trucks, family friendly activities and vendors.
- 1927 Hyde-Murphy Elks building with barbecue chicken dinners
- 1929 Johnsonburg Public Library, featuring Elk County Murders Author Jim Baumgratz
- 1892 G.C. Murphy building, featuring Johnsonburg Farmers’ and Artisans Night Market along The length of the Brick Block building. The Gypsy Wagon food truck will also serve New Orleans inspired cuisine.
- 1890 Brick Block, tours of the building’s first unit, located on the corner of Bridge & Market Street, at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
- There will also be coffee in the gazebo, offered by American Legion Post 501, Prince of Piedmont Club serving fish fries and Central Hose Co. Club serving a full menu until 3 a.m.
Handicapped-accessible parking will be provided during the Friday event.
Saturday, Sept. 11
- Food vendors will open at 10 a.m. in front of the Johnsonburg Community Center.
- The unveiling of the Wall of Honor for local veterans will take place at the JCC at 11 a.m.
- The Brick Block tours will be offered at noon, 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
- The “Alumni and Friends Dinner Dance” will be held from 6-11 p.m. in the Johnsonburg Fire Hall on Clarion Road, featuring music by The Moore Brothers.
Sunday, Sept. 12
- The “day-after gathering” will take place at Bendigo State Park in pavilion number one, courtesy of the class of 1961.
“Reunion weekend is a great chance to catch up with not just classmates during Saturday’s dinner and dance, but this year, there is the addition of closing off Market Street on Friday, for a public multi-generational party on the entire street that has something for everyone,” said Distler.