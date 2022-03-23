DuBOIS — The fire department structure for a consolidated City of DuBois was approved by the DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board at their Monday meeting.
The Joint Board unanimously decided that the new City of DuBois Volunteer Fire Department will operate as one department with multiple stations. This structure was recommended by the fire subcommittee and approved by the DuBois/Sandy Township nine-person consolidation committee.
"It's very important that I think we know moving forward with the fire department, that we understand that the volunteer is probably the biggest asset ... that the fire department has," said DuBois Manager John "Herm" Suplizio, who is also the chairman of the fire subcommittee.
The fire department structure is the first of four tasks given to the fire subcommittee. The tasks need to be completed by June 1.
In future recommendations, the subcommittee will provide specific recommendations as to the number and location of these fire houses. These future recommendations will also deal with the necessary discontinuation of service contracts with existing township fire houses as well as future deployment of personnel and equipment.