DuBOIS — A number of items were approved this week by the 10-member DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Joint Board for inclusion in the transition plan.
The consultant team will be directed to use this information in drafting the consolidation transition plan. The consultant team is authorized to restate the directives below so that they fit within the overall context of the plan, but they are not authorized to change the substance of any of them through such restatement.
The following recommendations were adopted with the express intent of receiving grant funding from the state to assist and/or offset the costs of same.
Code of Ordinances
The committee solicitor and the two code officers (one from each municipality) shall meet to identify conflicting ordinances and recommend a resolution to each.
In the event the aforementioned group cannot agree on the amount of a fine or fee where there is a conflict, the higher fine or fee shall prevail and be recommended.
The deadline for this will be Dec. 31, 2023.
Taxes
The city manager and township manager plus one elected official from each municipality shall meet to determine a recommended tax structure and tax rates. The deadline for this will be February 2025, however, this group shall provide interim reports on its progress annually beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and quarterly in 2024. In the event the aforementioned group cannot agree on a tax rate, the average rate between the city’s and the township’s tax rate for fiscal year 2025, cumulative of all special purpose taxes, will be used.
Accounting
The city manager and township manager will, in consultation with the Joint Board solicitor, recommend by Jan. 1, 2023, a consultant or firm for hire by the 10-member joint board to recommend an accounting system and accounting practices, and create a transition plan for the consolidation of finances and accounting systems.
Labor
The 10-member Joint Board assigns the Joint Board solicitor to work with the city and township managers to find an appropriate firm for completing this work. Deadline for finding that firm is summer of 2023.
Transition Period
The city and township managers will meet with and provide guidance to the following subcommittees/staff members initially and throughout the transition planning process. Each of the following committees or groups are assigned as follows and their work is to be presented to the city and township managers for approval by the deadlines stated below:
- Public Works –The public works subcommittee should evaluate and implement things that can be done immediately to begin integration and aim for complete integration of operations by Dec. 31, 2024.
- Police –The subcommittee should evaluate and implement things that can be done immediately to begin integration and aim for complete integration of operations by Dec. 31, 2024.
- Fire –The subcommittee should evaluate and implement things that can be done immediately to begin integration and aim for complete integration of operations by Dec. 31, 2024.
- Administration –The subcommittee should evaluate and implement things that can be done immediately to begin integration and aim for complete integration of operations by Dec. 31, 2024.
- Engineering, Code and Zoning Operations –They should evaluate and implement things that can be done immediately to begin integration and aim for complete integration of operations by Dec. 31, 2024.
Police Civil Service
The 10-member Joint Board assigns the Joint Board solicitor to draft civil service rules and regulations and to recommend a mechanism for transition through which all police officers (township and city) will have: Employment with the new city; civil service status and protection with the new city; and will not affect bargaining unit/union seniority or rank in any way (which will be addressed by collective bargaining procedures). The 10-person Joint Board directs the Joint Board solicitor to ensure the new city retains control over staffing levels.
Utilities
With regard to utilities, the joint board decided to maintain the current city ownership, operation and accounting of the utility assets.