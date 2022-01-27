JOHNSONBURG — The 2022 “Purse Bingo” event/fundraiser, a joint effort between the Johnsonburg Public Library and Johnsonburg Community Center, will return in full-force this Sunday.
Melinda Lewis, director of the JPL, said the event, held at the JCC, is already sold out, but those interested can try to get one for next year’s fundraiser.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the fundraiser didn’t take place in its full glory last year, said Lewis.
But, the JCC and JPL did host a modified “Spring Fling” fundraiser, where there was a soup/bake sale, basket raffle and five purses raffled off, she said.
There will be 15 games of bingo, each with a bingo winner of a pre-selected, “high-end purse,” noting brands like Dooney and Bourke, Coach, Vera Bradley, Michael Kors and Kate Spade.
There are also five specialty purses raffled off, said Lewis, as well as two “mystery prizes.”
“So, there are 22 chances to win a purse,” she said. “We also have great door prizes, as well as an awesome basket raffle.”
This joint fundraiser brings in about one-third of each facility’s budget, said Lewis.
No tickets are sold at the door, since the lunch is catered, Lewis explained.
The event has been referred to as sort of a “gun bash for women” type of ordeal.
“This is the biggest fundraiser that we do, and we put our whole heart and soul into it,” she said.
The JPL’s weekly story time, held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., has also recently been very successful, Lewis noted.
Visit the JCC and JPL on Facebook or www.johnsonburglibrary.org.