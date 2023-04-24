ST. MARYS — The ninth annual Elk County Junior Envirothon welcomed 28 students to Bendigo State Park on Wednesday, April 19.
Hosted by the Elk County Conservation District, the competition consisted of four teams from St. Marys Area Middle School and three teams from Elk County Catholic School, said Resource Conservation technician Victoria Challingsworth.
“Students moved from station to station, taking approximately 35 minutes on each exam,” she said.
The ECCD hosts both a middle and high school Envirothon competition.
Envirothon participants compete on topics like forestry, aquatics, wildlife, soils and a current issue topic, which changes annually.
“It begins with high-school students competing at the county level with other schools in the area,” she said. “The county winner heads to the statewide competition, and the winner of states moves on to the national competition.”
- First place went to team “Fruit Salad” from SMAMS — Kay Gabler, Peyton Kline, Bryce Gausman, Allison Pociask
- Second place was team “Lorax” from SMAMS — Nico Assalone, Kai Caskey, Violet Eckels, Carson Hoffman
The goal of the Junior Envirothon is to engage students at a younger age, said Challingsworth, introducing them to topics they will later see, and also to “help facilitate love for the outdoors and our natural resources.”
The Junior Envirothon, available to all the middle schools in Elk County, began in 2014 and has been held annually since, except for the year 2020.
“We are always encouraging more schools to participate, so if your school is interested please reach out,” said Challingsworth.
The competition is funded by the district, she said, as well as donations from local businesses.
“Participating students join us for a fun day outside, and we also provide them with an event T-shirt and lunch on competition day,” she said.
This year, the forestry exam was focused on the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive insect in Pennsylvania. After the exam, students participated in a scavenger hunt, where they were to find laminated pictures of the Spotted Lanternfly and their egg masses, Challingsworth said.
“The lanternflies were placed in locations one might expect to actually see a lanternfly. The goal of this activity was to encourage the kids to keep their eyes open for this pesky bug so we can prevent its invasion into our county,” she said.
There is much value in this program, and more than just the test topics and activities, stressed Challingsworth.
“Perhaps some of the most valuable moments are the side conversations we are able to have with the students while we are out in nature,” she said. “We were able to show students the significant beaver activity along the banks of the East Branch of the Clarion River, and prompted discussions on beaver habitat and behavior.
“It’s moments such as those which help foster an appreciation for some of the amazing places and creatures we have right here in our own backyard.”