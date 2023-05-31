DuBOIS — Senior Judge Charles H. Saylor, of Sunbury, Pa., has been assigned in the case against City of DuBois Manager John "Herm" Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts associated with the city, the DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, according to online court records.
Suplizio, 62, who has been placed on paid administrative leave by the city, was charged on March 20 by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
In April, both judges in Clearfield County, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Judge Paul E. Cherry, recused themselves so judicial reassignment from the Administrative Office of PA Courts assigned Saylor.
Saylor, who served as president judge for Northumberland County since 2017, retired from the county seat on Jan. 6, 2023, according to an article published on The News-Item. He had been a judge in the county for 21 years. He was sworn into office Jan. 3, 2022, after winning retention to his third 10-year term. No other judge has served a third term in the history of Northumberland County that dates to 1772.
The next court date for Suplizio has not yet been scheduled, according to online court documents. His bail was set at $100,000 unsecured since charges were filed.