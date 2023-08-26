DuBOIS — Following legal action by three DuBois residents, Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, on Friday afternoon, granted a preliminary objection which prevents four members of the DuBois City Council from making any additional payments to criminally-charged city Manager John "Herm" Suplizio through the end of the current city council board term.
The order also prohibits the council members from entering into any new contract or binding agreement with Suplizio pending further order of the court, and to refrain from making any pension distributions, including but not limited to, distribution of the city manager's contribution to the pension fund pending further court order.
According to civil court documents, plaintiffs Jennifer Jackson, Elliot Gelfand and Mike Clement, filed a "complaint in equity seeking declaratory judgment and preliminary and permanent injunctive relief" Friday in the county's prothonotary/clerk of courts office. Jackson and Gelfand are running unopposed in the November general election and are the presumptive city council members who will take office in January 2024.
The defendants are listed in the court documents as the City of DuBois, Suplizio, in his individual capacity and in his capacity as city manager, Edward Walsh, in his capacity as mayor and president of the council, Diane Bernardo, in her capacity as vice president of the council, James Aughenbaugh and Shane Dietz, as city councilmen, and the city council board for the City of DuBois.
A hearing on the request for emergency preliminary injunction has been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom No. 2 of the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Despite public pushback, at its Aug. 15 meeting, the city council members listed in the complaint approved negotiating a buyout of Suplizio’s contract and then terminating him once the amount is determined. The only council member who voted against the buyout was Pat Reasinger, who was recently appointed.
Suplizio, who is on paid administrative leave, was not fired on Aug. 14, and it was stated that a second vote would be necessary once a buyout is negotiated. Council members were not prepared with an amount of a potential buyout.
According to a copy of Suplizio’s city manager contract obtained by the Courier Express, under the “termination of agreement” section, it reads, in part: “In the event that the city elects to terminate this agreement, the city shall pay to employee a lump sum cash payment equal to the balance of the salary remaining due for the remaining term of this contract, together with vacation benefits and accumulated sick days earned to the date of termination and shall make all retirement contributions earned by employee to the date of termination.”
There is not a morality clause in the copy of the contract obtained.
Suplizio’s city manager contract went into effect on March 9, 2015 with a term of 10 years.
The plaintiffs' complaint states that all city employees, including Suplizio, are subject to the Personnel Code of the City of DuBois, wherein it is the policy that "continued employment of any employee shall be subject to good behavior, satisfactory work performance, necessity for the performance of work, except for state and federal-work programs, and the unavailability of funds."
The complaint also states that all payments should be held in escrow until Suplizio's innocence or guilt is declared.
Suplizio, 63, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
On Aug. 16 during a pretrial conference before Senior Judge Charles H. Saylor of Northumberland County, Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer Carroll told the court that the AG’s office is planning to file additional charges against Suplizio within the next two weeks. Details about the additional charges were not divulged.
The complaint was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs by attorneys Thomas W. King III, Thomas E. Breth, and Joshua D. Brown of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP of Butler.
According to court documents, copies of the complaint were served on counsel of record via hand delivery, city Solicitor Toni Cherry, City of DuBois Council and Suplizio on Aug. 25.