DuBOIS — Little ones at Tri County Church’s Kids Clubhouse Childcare jumped to raise funds for one of their own Wednesday.
At just 34 years old, Jake McMinn died unexpectedly on Jan. 10 of this year, leaving behind his fiancé, Erica King, and their daughter, Kenzley McMinn, who will be 2 on Feb. 21.
Now, his family needs the community’s help and support.
Kenzley attends the Kids Clubhouse at Tri County Church in DuBois, the host of the “Jumps for Jake” fundraiser Wednesday.
This seemed like the perfect opportunity for kids to jump right in and help Kenzley, said TCC Childcare Director Dana Johnson.
Sponsor letters were sent home with all of the daycare kids, and staff have also contributed to Kenzley’s savings account at First Commonwealth Bank, she said.
“We just want to do something to help them,” said Johnson.
It’s also important to teach the kids the importance of helping people in need, she noted.
Wednesday’s event raised a total of $3,226.
The little ones were separated in different groups, and enjoyed five different stations, such as a bouncy house, jumping on a trampoline and having fun with pogo-sticks and jump ropes.
Kenzley was seen enjoying the day in her “Jumps 4 Daddy” T-shirt.
The abundance of community support the family has received since McMinn’s passing has been overwhelming, said King. She went on to say they are forever grateful to everyone who has somehow contributed to Kenzley’s cause as they aim to rebuild their lives.
A GoFundMe page, “Fundraiser for Jake McMinn’s family,” has raised $12,145 to date.
“We can’t even begin to thank everyone for all they have done,” said King. “This will help relieve a burden off of Kenzley, so she can follow her dreams.”
An anonymous donor even paid for Kenzley’s daycare cost, King said, and another also bought her a birthday cake.
“It shows just how much of an impact Jake had on the community,” she noted.
McMinn was known as someone who dedicated his life to helping others. He was a member of the Falls Creek Fire Department, Falls Creek Eagles 965 and co-founder of the Tri-County Gun/Cash Bash.
“Jumps for Jake” was not only a fundraiser for a family in need, but a fun day for kids to contribute to a great cause.
Donations can be made at any First Commonwealth Bank in Erica King’s name, with the memo Kenzley McMinn.
TCC Kids Clubhouse, a ministry located within the Tri County Church in DuBois, accepts infant through preschool children.