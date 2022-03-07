DuBOIS — Juniata Elementary School held their first socially-distanced, all-building assembly Friday for a “Pie a Teacher” event to build morale and raise funds for the fourth-graders’ end-of-the-year trip.
Joan Klark, a Title 1 math teacher at Juniata and president of the PTA, said the “Pie a Teacher” assembly was created after Lindsay Colbey, a Juniata fourth-grade teacher as well as a parent of a fourth-grader, saw a need for an additional fundraiser to help the class meet their goal of going to Kennywood in Pittsburgh for their class trip.
“After looking at our fundraising, it became a major concern that we would not reach that goal, and would have to rethink where the kids could go,” said Klark.
That’s when Colbey stepped in to help, said Klark.
“Pie a Teacher” assemblies have occurred in the past, but it has been several years since Juniata had this sort of assembly, said Klark.
“This assembly creates a fun, safe, and positive environment for students to interact with teachers and other adults in ways that they would never normally do,” said Klark. “It’s all very respectful and fun and the kids understand that.”
Klark joked that her own daughter, Abby, couldn’t wait to throw a pie at her mother.
Colbey reached out to all teachers for help, said Klark, noting that Juniata has a strong PTA, as well as a strong desire from the teachers and staff to help students.
“So many people stepped up to be pied, me included,” said Klark.
To participate in the assembly, Colbey asked students to donate $2 for each “pie,” which was actually shaving cream.
Klark said Colbey herself collected the money, distributed tickets and organized volunteers.
The fourth-grade teachers organized the assembly so that the students would know when it was their turn, and so that all students can see what’s occurring, said Klark.
Klark noted that the school is very COVID-conscious and worked with the students to maintain space between each other while still having fun.
“It is so important for the Juniata teachers to bring some normalcy back into our school,” said Klark.
Approximately $1,000 was raised as a result of the fundraiser.
“She (Colbey) shared with our staff that with this fundraiser, and our general PTA match donation, we have reached our goal and the kids will be able to go to Kennywood,” said Klark.
Principal Barbara Smith acknowledged those who took the initiative to make the fundraiser happen and noted that the fourth-grade students “deserve a chance to have a real fourth-grade field trip and not just something small, and their fundraising wasn’t giving them enough.
“Second of all, they (teachers) also felt our school really has a climate with COVID that we just need to get back to being altogether,” Smith said. “This is our first assembly. They’re all distanced out and keeping it safe and keeping the time limits under 15 so that everyone is still safe.”