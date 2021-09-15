DuBOIS — Juniata Elementary School students and staff, last Friday, celebrated the completion of a newly-built shade structure on their frequently-used playground — a project made possible through a Shade Structure Grant from the American Academy of Dermatology.
“Since skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, the shade structure, which covers a portion of the playground, will help protect 274 students each day from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays as they play outdoors,” said Principal Barbara Jo Smith.
Former DuBois dermatologist Dr. Ryan Andrulonis, MD, PAAD, a member of the AAD, sponsored Juniata Elementary’s grant application.
“It only takes one blistering sunburn during childhood or adolescence to nearly double a person’s chance of developing melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer – later in life,” according to the AAD. “Seeking shade is an easy way to reduce the risk of skin cancer, along with covering up and wearing a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.”
Smith noted that a lot of children will overheat when they’re outside on the playground playing.
“That’s just something students do,” said Smith. “I’ve already seen a lot of them take a couple of minutes and come in the shade and cool themselves down and then go back out and play with their friends. So having that there does give them that opportunity to take a sun break, where they didn’t previously have that availability at all, unless they crawled underneath the play equipment.”
Smith said when Andrulonis, who had a student attend Juniata before they moved out of the area, first applied for the grant she already had an episode with skin cancer on her nose.
“It was basal cell carcinoma, and then I had a recurrence this year and had to go through a treatment,” said Smith. “And most people don’t realize that there are lots of us who have that, and we need to do more to prevent that from occurring. It touches home to me more than maybe it had before to realize it can hit anybody.”
Smith also said that Juniata currently has a sun-safety program in place. It is delivered by means of classroom curricula and activities, take-home information, parent education and standard operating procedures that are related to sun protection.
The schools physical education and wellness teacher, Eric Coffey, is responsible for delivering the sun-safety program to the students through the school’s health textbooks and various educational videos. He also uses AAD-branded materials, which the school obtained on the SPOT Skin Cancer website.
The Shade Structure Program is part of the AAD’s SPOT Skin Cancer campaign to reduce the incidence of skin cancer by educating the public about effective skin cancer prevention tips.
Since its launch in 2000, the AAD’s shade structure grant program has awarded funding for more than 400 shade structures, which provide shade for more than 3 million individuals each year.
To learn more about the organization, visit SpotSkinCancer.org.