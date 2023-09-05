DuBOIS — As Juniata Elementary School began its 2023-24 school year, new Principal Dr. Mollie Anzinger was welcomed in a positive light.
“Wow. Great things are happening. And it is thanks to the amazing students, staff, parents, and community at Juniata,” said Anzinger. “I am both honored and excited to continue my educational journey as elementary principal with such motivated and student-driven stakeholders.”
Her passion for education and supporting the success of all students has been shaped over the past 15 years as an educator in the field of education ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade in a variety of regular and special education settings.
Anzinger said she values her background as a teacher and, most recently, a special education administrator and will use that diverse experience to continue to advocate for the students engaging in education.
“I will certainly never forget and always appreciate my journey to get here; I have formed positive relationships with colleagues, staff, students, parents, and community which have helped shape a collaborative and engaged educational experience; especially in my hometown of St. Marys Area School District,” she said. “And now I cannot wait to see the great things happening here at Juniata.”
Anzinger noted that she is ecstatic to be named the principal of such an inside-and-out-beautiful school.
One of her goals is to work with parents and the community as a partner in education to ensure every child’s success.
Along with staff, she said she will work hard to continue the legacy of success of the footprints Mrs. Barbara Smith left at Juniata Elementary by building strong relationships with parents, students, staff, and community partners.
Anzinger said her belief is that parents, teachers, staff, and administration all have a crucial role in encouraging the children to become engaged learners.
She shared her appreciation of the welcoming administrative team and the collaborative and supportive nature welcoming her into DuBois Area School District. She said it is her desire to provide opportunities for district learners to acquire the skills to become tomorrow’s leaders.
Through the shared commitment to learning, Anzinger said she is excited to be of positive support in helping teachers reach their personal educational goals in every aspect that goes into the school day so that each child can successfully enter the school and leave the classrooms with a positive attitude toward education.
“Because just as our students entering the door is important, I truly care for that same environment for my staff in finding their personal success. And that truly takes a team,” said Anzinger.
Over the past few weeks, she has had the privilege of getting to know the “amazing family” that makes up Juniata, and looks forward to a successful school year ahead.
Anzinger said, “I truly love learning and I hope to be able to pass my own love for learning on to the remarkable staff and students of Juniata Elementary School.”