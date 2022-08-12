Jurassic Days

“Jurassic Days” is returning to Doolittle’s Dinosaurs on Rich Highway in DuBois this Saturday, a special event to benefit the DuBois Area United Way. This photo was taken at a previous event held at Doolittle’s Dinosaurs.

 Edmund A. Porter

DuBOIS — “Jurassic Days” is coming to Doolittle’s Dinosaurs this weekend with proceeds benefitting the DuBois Area United Way, according to owner Dr. Jeffrey Rice.

