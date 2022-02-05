PUNXSUTAWNEY — The legacy of Punxsutawney teenager Kally Graham continues to live on... this time, through four paws and a wagging tail.
Kally, who was 16 years old, died in a tragic car accident five and a half years ago. She was a typical sassy, sweet and kindhearted girl, said her mother Kristin Graham.
Since her passing, the Grahams have done several things to keep Kally’s spirit alive, including starting the Kally Graham Foundation and adding “Kally’s Kourt,” a tennis court, to the East End Park in Punxsutawney.
Eric Ray, a family friend of the Grahams, is a retired corrections officer of 26 years, and former CIT Crisis Intervention trainer for the state.
Similar to the Grahams, the Rays, too, know the unbearable pain of losing a child, something they experienced after their son died 20 years ago.
“When you lose a child, you become part of a club you don’t want to be a part of, but it’s an unbreakable club,” Ray said.
Through these tragedies, the families have become “emotional rocks” and support systems for one another over the years, finding ways to honor Kally’s memory, and choosing to become “better, not bitter,” said Ray.
The Rays submitted the name Kally, in honor of Kally Graham, to the R.U.F.F. (Relying on Fury Friends) program. “K9 Kally,” a golden Labrador Retriever puppy, was placed at the Houtzdale State Correctional Institution in Clearfield County in September 2021 with her brothers, Leroy and Boyd.
R.U.F.F., a partnership with United Disabilities Services (UDS) in Lancaster, began at SCI Houtzdale in 2015. Employees learn to become service dog trainers, and then teach those skills to inmates in the adult male prison population, who work diligently with the dogs throughout the first phase of their training, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
Following their training, these dogs are placed with people in need emotionally or physically, such as children with special needs, U.S. veterans and individuals dealing with mental health issues. Ray is a veteran himself.
Throughout his years as a corrections officer, Ray witnessed the magic that these dogs brought into the prisons, and inmates who have changed for the better because of programs like this.
“I’ve seen criminals crumble when they meet a dog,” said Ray. “They bring such joy and light into a dark place.”
About six months of initial training is done with the inmates, said Ray, before Kally will go to a complex in Hershey for the rest of her training.
It’s a possible goal of Ray’s, too, to partner with local agencies to have Kally placed with someone local.
Much like the unconditional love an animal can provide, Kally is still carrying on her purpose, spreading peace and love to others, said Graham.
“We are so thankful that Kally’s name is affiliated with this amazing program, as it defines her in a way – loving, with a strong, selfless desire to help others,” she said.
Upon K9 Kally’s graduation, the Grahams will get to meet the inmates who have trained her.
“We are so excited to learn who they are, and have high hopes that training her has really helped them in some way,” she said.
This is the perfect way to honor Kally’s legacy, said Ray and Graham, being that it positively impacts everyone involved – the puppies, the inmates and people in need of “a diamond in the RUFF.”
“Kally may be gone, but the impact the love that we share with one another is what needs to last,” Ray said. “Tragedy has taught me never to pass up an opportunity to tell someone how much you love them, or to do something good.”