ST. MARYS — A Kane man is facing charges related to a sexual incident that allegedly occurred with a minor in St. Marys in 2020.
Damien Michael Haight, 21, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a felony in the first degree; indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and indecent exposure, both first-degree misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office April 6.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the City of St. Marys Police Department received two Childline reports in December 2021 concerning suspected child abuse. Each report indicated an incident where Haight allegedly had a young female victim perform a sexual act at a Washington Street residence. The victim would have been 9 or 10 years old at the time, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Elk County Children and Youth Services completed an interview with the victim on Dec. 17, 2021. It was found that the incident did occur at the St. Marys residence, and that Haight had alleged indecent contact with the victim.
A forensic interview was conducted at the McKean County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) on Jan. 5, where it was discovered that the victim lived at the Washington Street residence in question.
The victim said that Haight had kissed her and had her perform a sexual act, which would’ve occurred when she was around 9 or 10 years old in August of 2020. She told police she tried to close her bedroom door to prevent Haight from coming in, but he allegedly stopped her.
An interview was conducted with Haight, who denied the allegations, as well as a polygraph examination on March 16, where he allegedly showed signs of deception on questions regarding the incident. During a follow-up incident, Haight reportedly admitted to being at the Washington Street residence and in the victim’s bedroom, where the sexual act had reportedly occurred. He was aware of her age at the time, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Haight’s preliminary hearing is set for May 10.