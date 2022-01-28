ST. MARYS — A Kane man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly attempted to purchase a firearm under illegal circumstances.
Joseph Franklin McKee, 40, is charged with criminal attempt – a materially false written statement – the purchase, delivery, transfer of a firearm, a felony in the third degree, statement under penalty, a third-degree misdemeanor, and cited for disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 20.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received an email from the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division on Jan. 19 advising them to contact McKee for an alleged firearms violation. The paperwork showed the alleged offense happened on Oct. 24, 2020, at Elk County Ammo and Arms on Brusselles Street in St. Marys, according to the affidavit of probable cause. McKee attempted to purchase a firearm, and was denied. He checked “No” on the Firearms Transaction Record (ATF 4473), which was allegedly a lie.
A circumstance that reportedly occurred in September of 2003 in Lawrence County disqualifies McKee from purchasing firearms, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McKee’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22 at Jacob’s office.