BENEZETTE — Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) is starting a new program dedicated to providing several opportunities for current and future generations to get more involved in conservation.
The group, “KECA’s Leaders of Future Conservation,” promotes conservation education and activities among youth, as well as teamwork, leadership and more.
Organizers are on the hunt for youth interested in joining, said Elk Country Visitor Center Conservation Education Specialist Hunter Horning.
Wildlife and natural resources rely on current and future generations for preservation, Horning said.
“As an organization, KECA strives to educate younger generations on the importance of Pennsylvania’s elk range as well as the conservation of our natural resources,” he said. “Our goals in starting this group are to create a well-educated and versed set of kids to represent future conservation of elk country.”
The plan is to educate the group on the four agencies responsible for conservation of natural resources, leadership, advocacy roles and teamwork, Horning explained.
“It only makes sense to build a community of young individuals, trained and ready, to fight for the future of conservation,” he added.
Youth will be invited to “act as a liaison for the KECA board of directors,” said Horning, as well as participate in Elk Expo event activities, attend field trips and host an event at the ECVC relating to youth topics.
The program will promote youth involvement in outdoor activities and environmental education, as well as “recommend strategies to youth on breaking the barrier between conservation sciences and young minds,” the flyer says. Youth also have the opportunity to volunteer at KECA banquets, events and activities and can sharpen and gain their public speaking skills.
For more information, contact Horning at ConEdSp@kecaus.com or call 814-787-5173.