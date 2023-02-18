BENEZETTE — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance has developed the inaugural Jon DeBerti Memorial Internship, “in remembrance of an exceptional Pennsylvania Game Commission elk biologist who made a lasting impact on the lives of many.”
DeBerti worked as an elk technician under elk biologist Rawley Cogan, who is now retired. This included tracking elk, capturing calves for research, mortality rates, elk surveys and so much more.
When Cogan retired in February of 2002, DeBerti was the next in line to step into the role of elk biologist, starting in November 2002.
Shortly after, DeBerti discovered that he was about to endure the encompassing battle of cancer. After a long and hard fight, he passed away on April 25, 2012.
KECA has created the Jon DeBerti Memorial Internship in his remembrance. The internship will give wildlife-based college students some exponential experience across a wide variety of careers, which not only include wildlife, but what it takes to operate and manage the Elk Country Visitors Center. This will involve learning all aspects including conservation efforts, marketing, education, maintenance, fundraising and more.
This paid internship will be offered in the upcoming years to full-time enrolled students in a bachelors, associate, or two-year tech programs, who are majoring in wildlife science, forestry, natural resource management, etc. It will typically run from mid-May through mid-August.
What better way to start the Jon DeBerti Memorial Internship than to offer the opportunity to his son, Jacob DeBerti? He is currently enrolled in his sophomore year at Penn State DuBois.
KECA congratulates Jacob DeBerti and welcomes him to the organization.