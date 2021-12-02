BENEZETTE — The COVID-19 pandemic may have changed the way the Keystone Elk Country Alliance offered educational resources, but the overall focus remained the same – education, conservation and preserving elk country and its wildlife for future generations.
Ben Porkolab, conservation education coordinator, said more than 3,800 people have been taught through distance learning efforts in 2021, reaching 11 other states, including California and Florida. Along with students, distance learning has been done for a variety of audiences, including those at nursing and assisted living homes.
Porkolab supervises the education department at the Elk Country Visitor Center, teaching outdoors, planning field trips and acting as a resource for elk country visitors.
Fortunately, students are able to visit the center in person again now and take part in hands-on learning. The ECVC hosted its first in-person field trip again earlier this year, and St. Marys Area High School students also helped build another viewing wall overlooking Winslow Hill.
There were benefits to web-based learning as well, since it is live and free of charge, said Porkolab, like being able to reach a wider audience. KECA educators would also send an “elk trunk” to the classroom. Inside, there are many items for students to explore following the lesson, including elk antlers, an elk skull, elk hide and bones.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}This year, a new “mock archeological dig” activity was held with St. Marys Area High School Ecology Club students, said Porkolab. Students buried fossils, arrowheads and bones in the ground about three months prior, then placed grass over top. Then, come October, they participated in the actual archeological digging endeavor at the ECVC, where they dug, recorded notes, took pictures, etc.{/span}
“It was really cool,” said Porkolab. “It’s something we are definitely going to do more of in the future.”
KECA, a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization, has managed the ECVC since its opening in 2010. Part of what they do, said Porkolab, is to answer questions elk country visitors may have.
“They may be about elk, local attractions like different waterfalls to visit, where good places are to stay or to eat,” he said.
Come winter time, Porkolab said they do more distance learning than field trips, with educators sometimes traveling to certain places if the schedule allows.
Educators taught more than 40,000 people in 2020, Porkolab noted, still drawing in 518,000 visitors to elk country.
When it comes to his passion for conservation, Porkolab says he has always had a love for the outdoors, experiencing wildlife viewing, hunting, fishing and trapping.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}“I’ve loved those things my entire life. I don’t want people to miss out on that,” he said. “I want the environment, as a habitat, to be there for people to do those things in the future. We’re just trying to make sure that people have the opportunity to appreciate and enjoy Pa. elk country for future generations.”{/span}
Visit www.experienceelkcountry.com for more information.