BENEZETTE — Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s “12 Days of Christmas” raffle fundraiser is currently underway.
Morgan Lovenduski, KECA’s director of Marketing and Communications, said the raffle lasts through Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Each day of the giveaway will reveal a new winner, and new “surprise” prize for the following day, she said, noting that “12 prizes means 12 winners.”
Those who win will also be entered back into the drawing for another opportunity, Lovenduski noted.
“This raffle is held every year in the beginning of December,” she said. “One-hundred percent of the funds stay right here in Pennsylvania to promote and enhance the elk herd.”
The first prize was a T/C Compass KECA-engraved stock rifle with a scope and gun case. Other prizes drawn have included binoculars, wagon ride and a sidewalk paver outside the Elk Country Visitor Center.
“The rest of the prizes are revealed daily, to act as a ‘surprise,’ just like Christmas morning,” Lovenduski said.
KECA also hosted a Christmas Fair on Dec. 3 and Christmas Craft event Dec. 11 for families to enjoy.
Fundraisers like the Christmas raffle help to support educational initiatives in elk country.
The Elk Country Visitor Center will host its regularly-scheduled activities throughout the month, such as “Elk Explanations” Dec. 17, “Elk Basics” Dec. 24 and “Deer Family” Dec. 31.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at www.experienceelkcountry.com.